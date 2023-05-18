 Madhya Pradesh: Booth workers asset to party, says BJP MLA
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator KP Tripathi has said that the party is meant to work for people’s welfare.

He made the statement at a meeting with booth workers in Semria, Kumhra, Judwani, Bara, Bhamra, Tighra, Hardua, Kakredi, Busoul, Khara Atria, Sathini, Majhiyar and other places.

The meeting held on Wednesday was part of the BJP’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan. According to him, on the one hand, the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the state is developing under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The booth workers have contributed a lot to make the BJP the largest party in the world, he said.

He appealed to the party workers to take the responsibility of a booth and contact the people with the help of the voter's list.

Tripathi also asked the party workers to meet the beneficiaries of the government welfare schemes.

