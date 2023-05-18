Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior tops medal chart in arm-wrestling contest

arm wrestle | Representative Image/Gratisography

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arm wrestlers from Gwalior used their strength to outmuscle their opponents in the mega arm-wrestling competition organised aboard the Lake Princess cruise on Upper Lake. There was only one winner from Bhopal, rest were from Gwalior. It was a promotional arm-wrestling tournament held on Wednesday.

Bollywood actress Preeti Jhangiani is in Bhopal for promotion of upcoming Pro Panja League along with her husband Praveen Dabas. "Children have been playing arm wrestling games since childhood. Now, the game has been given an official form,” they told media.

Winners

Sachin Tomar (Gwalior) defeated Shad Khan (Ujjain) 3-0.

Arvind Rajak (Gwalior) defeated Sujit Mahor (Gwalior) 2-0.

Manish Kumar (Gwalior) defeated Mehboob Khan (Bhopal) 2-0.

Pooja Bhadoriya (Gwalior) defeated Asha Kumari (Gwalior) 2-0.

Sonu Chaurasiya (Gwalior) defeated Afzal (Bhopal) 2-0.

Shamir Khan (Bhopal) defeats Vikram Shekhawat (Bhopal) 2-0.

Jogendra Yadav (Gwalior) defeated Muzahid Sheikh (Dewas) 3-2.

Sachin Goyal (Gwalior) defeated Aakash Kumar (Agra) 3-0.

