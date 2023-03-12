Madhya Pradesh: Boiler blast in Singrauli leaves Six injured

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Six labourers were injured after a boiler exploded on the industry premises here on Saturday. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at 7 pm on the premises of Trimoola Industries of Singrauli where iron melting process was underway. Official sources said that out of the six injured labourers, the condition of two is said to be critical and they have been referred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for treatment. Four others have been admitted to Nehru Hospital where their treatment is underway.

Vikas Yadav (26), Manish Yadav (29), Sunil Gupta (34), Manu Kumar (32), Mohit (23) and Kundan (22) are among those grievously injured.

The Morwa police were informed who rushed to the spot only to find all the supervisors, personnel and other officials of the company missing at the incident spot. SDOP of Morwa area, Rajeev Pathak and Bargawan police station incharge RP Singh told the media that no company officials was seen on the premises of the industry after incident occurred. Police officials further said that the probe was underway to discover the whereabouts of the company officials, so that the actual reason behind the incident could be ascertained.