Bhopal: Beauticians celebrates Holi Milan Samaroh, International Women’s Day with great zeal

Neeta Trivedi (right) felicitating Sarita Shrivastava after electing president of Bhopal Beauty Parlour Association fourth time at an event in the city on Saturday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sarita Shrivastava has been elected president of Bhopal Beauty Parlour Association (BBPA). 75-year-old Shrivastava has been elected for the fourth time for the post.

Vijaya Sharma, Kiran Dubey, Raji Gopinath and Meera Gupta have been elected vice president, secretary, treasurer and co-secretary. Meena Singh, Rachna, Neelima, Neelam, Meenu and Vandana have been elected as executive members.

The election was held at a Vigyashree Hotel in the city on Saturday. The election is held once every three years.

The first president and founder member of the association, Neeta Trivedi was present. She said that it makes her proud and happy to see many beauticians joining the association. “This association not only brings us together but also improves women to grow in their profession. This association has not only a strong foundation but has a good leader like Sarita Shrivastava,” she said, adding that “I really thanked all the beauticians and everybody who supported the association and let’s grow together and help each other.”

Besides that, ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ and ‘International Women’s Day’ were celebrated and it was enjoyed by members of the association a lot. They came from Bhopal as well as its adjacent areas like Hoshangabad, Bina, Itarsi etc. Singer Kavita Saxena and her team presented some popular Hindi film and non-film Holi songs which engrossed the members and audience to dance and made the event colourful and rocking. The songs included ‘Holiya mein ude re gulal,’ ‘Rang barse bheenge chunarwali…,’ ,’ Holi aayi re kanha’ ‘Hayo rabba hayo rabba,’ ‘Bolo tara ra ra, sa ra ra…’ and ‘ Kajra mohabbat wala’. They also played Holi with flowers and ‘Gulal’ and made the event memorable.

Vijeta Chandel from Indore gave a live demo on the usefulness and benefits of eco-friendly sanitary napkins. They also presented gifts to beauticians as gifts.

Akshat Lamba from "Blossom Kochhar" also gave gifts to all beauticians to mark Women's Day. Kapil Wadhwani honoured the three beauticians through lucky draw.