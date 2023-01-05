Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The body-worn cameras will monitor the altercations between the police and the vehicle owners over chalans.

The police headquarters in Bhopal has provided body-worn cameras to 35 police officials in Gwalior, sources said.

The police will control those who drive vehicles at a high speed, those who park their cars and two wheelers on the wrong side and those who drive two-wheelers without helmets.

The body-worn cameras will help the police to work neutrally. The purpose of body-worn camera system is to maintain traffic properly.

Altercations often take place between the vehicle owners and the traffic police many times. The body-worn cameras will check such incidents, which not only tarnish the image of the police, but also lead to wastage of time.

Senior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said that the policemen had been imparted training in handling body-worn cameras which would smoothen the functioning of the department.

Stolen goods seized, thief held

The police arrested a thief who struck at empty houses and made off with cash and valuables from there.

When he was quizzed, he revealed how he used to commit thefts. The police seized stolen goods and foreign currencies from his possession, sources said.

The police seized stolen ornaments, a two-wheeler, and other items worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the possession of the thief.