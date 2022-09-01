e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Body parts of newborn found in front of government-run hospital

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter from all angles, the official said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The head and a hand of a newborn child were found lying in market and in front of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Thursday.

Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market located near the hospital and alerted police.

According to the City Superintendent of Police Tushar Singh, a dog was allegedly seen eating the severed head of a newborn baby on the road. Speculations are being made that the dog might have brought the head of a buried infant from a nearby graveyard. The police are conducting an investigation into the matter from all angles, added he.

The police conducted a search but were yet to trace the other body parts, he said. The two body parts found in the market have been kept in the government's hospital's mortuary, he said.

