Madhya Pradesh: Black marketing of medicines thrives amid 2nd Covid wave

Bhopal: As the second wave of coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh takes a turn for the worse, there is a shortage of facilities at the hospitals in the state and the black marketing of medicines and medical equipment is also going on.

The number of Covid-positive patients increases by the day and so does the number of deaths. However, the state government has directed strict action against those who indulge in black marketing of medicines and other medical equipment. The number of daily infected cases has surpassed the 12,000-mark in the state.

The number of patients found to be positive for Covid-19 is more than 22 per cent. The worst hit districts reeling under the pandemic are Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior, where the number of infected patients has been increasing rapidly. Complete lockdown is being resorted to in a large part of the state. Educational institutions have been closed while tall claims are being made to improve the overall condition of the hospitals.