Madhya Pradesh: Black leopard again sighted in Pench National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A black leopard known as Baghira among wildlife lovers was sighted again in Pench National Park on Sunday.

A tourist Manohar Pandey captured the animal in his camera during evening safari in the buffer zone. He shared the photograph in a social media group of wildlife lovers. The photograph later went viral on social media.

It was sighted in the Telia buffer zone of the national park. The Telia buffer zone is situated very close to Wolf Sanctuary in Maharashtra.

According to wildlife expert Ajay Dubey, Baghira has been sighted in Pench National Park on many occasions in the past. “Pench National Park is the only place in Central India where black Leopards have been seen. Apart from Pench, black leopards have been seen in Kabini in Karnataka,” Dubey said.

He further said the wildlife board must swing into action and protect these rare wildlife animals. “Involvement of poachers in Pench National has been found. Whenever such rare wildlife animals are seen, the possibility of international smugglers’ involvement in the area is always high. Therefore, the wildlife protection force must be pressed into action,” he said.

Notably, black leopard was seen in the same buffer zone four days ago. In the past, it was frequently seen at different ranges of the national park.