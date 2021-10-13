Madhya Pradesh: BJYM takes offence to Kamal Nath’s comment against BJP state president, burns effigies across state

BHOPAL: Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held protests across the state burning effigies of former chief minister Kamal Nath over his objectionable comment on BJP state president VD Sharma, on Wednesday.

During a public meeting in Khandwa, the PCC chief allegedly commented that he (Nath) had entered politics when Sharma used to wear knickers. Taking offence to the comment, BJYM state president Vaibhav Pawar and other activists staged a protest here at Board office square and burnt an effigy of the ex-CM.

Talking to the media, Pawar stated that the ex chief minister had forgotten the dignity of the post he held and now he has become unethical. “Many a time he forgets the name of the party candidates and also dishonours women by calling them ‘item’”, said Pawar.

BJYM media in-charge Ankit Garg said that as per the organisational district they have 57 districts in the state. All the BJYM units held protests in all these districts and burnt effigy of ex-CM Nath.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:04 PM IST