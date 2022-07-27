Madhya Pradesh: BJP supported candidates win 121 out of 170 seats in Janpad Panchayat elections

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president V D Sharma and others celebrate party supported candidates victory. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ruling BJP in state on Wednesday celebrated the Janpad Panchayat elections results as 121 janpad presidents elected out of 170 are its leaders. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the victory celebration at party state office here.

Chouhan said, “Today, in the election of Janpad Panchayat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has got a resounding success. There are many districts where Congress has not got even a single janpad panchayat president.”

This is a historic, massive and spectacular victory of the party leaders. “For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the public. I congratulate all the newly elected janpad panchayat presidents and vice presidents”, he added.

The CM said he would like to assure people that a self-reliant India was being built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For self-reliant India, self-reliant villages and self-reliant development blocks- This is our goal,” he said.

Chouhan said the government had accomplished many development works in the village, but now the target was to develop the remaining infrastructure in the village. Infrastructure meant road, drain, anganwadi, school, market, different types of development work.

Along with this, he said, the village should be completely clean. There should be availability of drinking water in every village through tap water. “We will work fast on this. If there are certain villages and settlements which are left somewhere a campaign will be started to connect them with the roads”, he added.

Congress too performed well: Kamal Nath

State Congress president Kamal Nath didn’t give any figure in respect with the victory in his tweet. However, he said, Congress supported candidates had performed excellently during the election on Wednesday. The party’s performance in today’s elections after the party’s victory on janpad panchyat members and in civic bodies polls will boost the morale of the party workers.