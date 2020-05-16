Madhya Pradesh: BJP turns the tables on Congress, Narottam Mishra digs out irregularities

A few months ago when the Congress was ruling the state home minister Narottam Mishra was on target of the government.

The Congress government suddenly fell and Mishra was given the home ministry. Now, the BJP has turned the tables on the Congress.

Mishra has begun to dig out the irregularities committed by the Congress government during the past 15 months.

The Congress leaders made several allegations against Mishra in connection with an income tax case and in regard to e-tender scam.

EOW sleuths arrested private secretary of Mishra Virendra Pandey and his assistant Nirmal Awasthi and sent them to jail. All efforts were made to create problems for Mishra.

The Congress also tried to create difficulties for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The then forest minister Umang Singhar shot off a letter to EOW seeking a probe into the irregularities in plantation on the Narmada banks.

STF began to probe the old complaints in connection with the Vyapam scam and started taking the complainants’ statements.

Allegations were made against Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with pension scam, and it was said that, the reports would be put up before the House.

All efforts were made to harass Sanjay Pathak, Arvind Bhadoriya and Bhupendra Singh.

After the fall of the Congress government, the BJP is trying to bring to light the irregularities committed by it.

Mishra, who was the most harassed person at that time, has been given the command of handling the cases of irregularity during the Congress rule under Kamal Nath.

The probe, begun by a team comprising three ministers, has rattled the former ministers and officials.

Besides Mishra, agriculture minister Kamal Patel and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat are other members of the team.

The Congress also harassed Patel at local level. Since Silawat was health minister during the Congress rule, it is clear that his previous department will not be touched.

Mishra has sought reports about the tenders in the construction departments.

The rates in tenders for construction work, quoted by the BJP government and the ones by the Congress, will be shown.

According to sources, information about the irregularities, committed by the contractors and suppliers during the Congress rule, was being provided to the team by certain people.

Such people were not given any work during the Congress rule. The information about those people, whom the government gave certain benefits, was also sought.

Besides information about all the schemes launched during the Congress rule was being gathered.

Mishra said the probe was not being conducted for any political vendetta.

He also said irregularities found in the reports would be probed. The decisions taken by the Congress after it lost majority will also be probed, Mishra said.