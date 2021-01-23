Madhya Pradesh BJP president asks party workers to shun hoardings culture

Bhopal: BJP’s state unit president, VD Sharma, has expressed anger at the party workers for installing hoardings in large numbers.

He made the above statement at a press conference on Saturday. He addressed journalists after garlanding the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

He told the party workers to put up hoardings only in those places where it is necessary.

Nevertheless, one should not put up hoardings only to earn a name, Sharma said.

He said party office-bearers should work for the organisation, meet people and go to different places.

The money used for putting hoardings should be spent on other works, he said.

Media incharge of the BJP, Lokendra Parashar, recently wrote a letter to the party workers in Gwalior that they should not put up hoardings with his photograph.

Parashar has also brought down such hoardings as contained his photographs.

Now, Sharma’s statement indicates that the party workers have been directed to keep away from any kind of showbiz.