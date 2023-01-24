Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kapil Mishra asks Rahul Gandhi, 'Is it Bharat Jodo Yatra or Pakistan Jodo Yatra?'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Kapil Mishra has raised questions on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra while retaliating on the remarks made by senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh about the surgical strike.

Talking to the media, he said, “On one hand Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra, while on the other, people around him are raising such questions. Now he should clarify whether this is Bharat Jodo Yatra or Pakistan Jodo Yatra?”

Question to Rahul on Digvijaya's statement

Kapil Mishra, who reached Gwalior to participate in an event today, said that Digvijaya Singh has once again raised questions on the Indian Army.

“This is the same Digvijaya Singh who tried to prove that Kasab was a Hindu. He also released a book on Mumbai attacks being carried out by ‘Hindu’ terrorists and today, he has once again raised questions on the Indian Army”, he said.

'Congress is a sinking boat'

Mishra said that the Congress is like a flickering lamp, a sinking boat, that is why they are talking like this. He further added “But at this time the country’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ is going on. We are celebrating ‘Azadi ka amrit mahotsav’. The point India has reached today and the goal it is looking towards, has never been seen in our history. People of the country are with us to achieve the goal”.

Comes in support of Dhirendra Shastri

Kapil Mishra also came in support of storyteller Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. “We stand with Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj. We had said it earlier as well that we will stand with those religious leaders, storytellers who speak against ‘love Jihad' and religious conversion, if there are attacks against them”, he said.

