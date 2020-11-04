Madhya Pradesh: BJP in action, ex-minister Gouri Shanker Shejwar, 2 others get notices

The Bharatiya Janata Party has swung into action after the by-elections.

The party on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to former minister Gouri Shanker Shejwar, his son Mudit Shejwar and former legislator Gajraj Singh Sikarwar.

The notices were issued after instructions from party’s state unit president VD Sharma. The party sought reply from the trio within seven days.

There were complaints against Shejwar and his son that they were working against BJP candidate from Sanchi Prabhuram Choudhary.

Earlier to it, a warning was issued to Shejwar. But that failed to prevent him from working against Choudhary who complained to the BJP organisation about it.

Sharma also took feedback on the complaints from in charge of Sanchi constituency Rampal Singh. After that, Sharma issued notice to Shejwar.

According to sources in the BJP, Shejwar may be expelled from the party.

Besides Shejwar, there were complaints against Sikarwar who reportedly worked against BJP candidates in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The son of Sikarwar, Satish Sikarwar, is contesting by-elections on Congress from Gwalior (East).

Former legislator Satyapal Sikarwar was recently expelled from the primary membership of the BJP.

I’ve not worked against party candidate: Shejwar

Mudit Shejwar, however, said he had discharged all the duties assigned to him by the party for the by-election in the Sanchi constituency. Mudit said the party had issued him notice according to certain procedures and he would reply to it. He said he had done nothing against the party candidate.