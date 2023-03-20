 Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds women’s booth vistarak meet
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a meeting under booth Vistarak campaign-2 at the residence of party’s Mahila Morcha president, Chanchal Rajput. The meeting held on Saturday was related to booth number 69, named Pink Booth. A large number of women members of the party took part in the meeting. A booth Vistarak, Sundaram Agarwal, said that Ladli Behnas had been handed over the responsibility of booth under the Vistarak campaign-2. BJP’s district unit general secretary Prasanna Harne said the party had digitisedthe booths. Now, the party will form Panna Samitis, he said, adding that strengthening booths will ensure the BJP’s victory in 2023 and 2024. Bolstering every booth will be the party’s aim, he said.

