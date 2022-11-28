Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds day-long training session in Sironj

Representative Image |

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day assembly-level training session was held for the rural public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Annatashree Garden in Sironj on Sunday.

Four sessions were held as part of the training session and speakers apprised the people’s representatives about “the importance of social media”, “the importance of public participation in Gram Swarajya,” “the BJP’s role in the strengthening of public welfare schemes,” the Indian public informed about the customs and policies of the party. In the first session, Manoj Dubey spoke about the contribution of the BJP in the economic and social development of the country.

Senior BJP leader Phool Singh Dangi presided over the session. The main speaker of the second session was district coordinator of the party’s IT cell in Sagar, Akhilesh Dangi. He highlighted the importance of social media and its use in today’s world.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, who addressed the third session, focused on the importance of public participation in Gram Swaraj and the role of women and youth.

He said that ever since women got reservation in the Panchayati Raj system, women have played an important role on the strength of their talent. Madhavi Mathur presided over the session. Bhopal District President Sumit Pachauri addressed the fourth and last session as the keynote speaker. He highlighted the role of Deendayal Upadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Balasaheb Thackeray and hundreds of leaders in expanding the party’s base.