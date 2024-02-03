 Madhya Pradesh BJP Holds Brainstorming Session With Eye On Lok Sabha Polls
ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
BJP | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party was convened in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election in-charge Mahendra Singh, State President VD Sharma, cluster in-charge Narottam Mishra, Bhopal division also attended the meeting in the BJP house at Bhopal.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jagdish Deora, Rajan Shukla and Bhupendra Singh attended the meeting and also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Executive and National Council in Delhi on February 18 during which he will give the mantra of victory to the workers.

The brainstorming session of the BJP has started for the Lok Sabha elections. A meeting of the BJP National Executive and National Council in Delhi will be held regarding polls on February 17 and 18, for which thousands of leaders from across the country have been called.

Apart from all the members of the National Executive Committee, all the members of the National Council have been invited. MPs (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), MLAs, Legislative Council members, and former MPs have also been called to this meeting. National officials from all fronts will also participate in this meeting, the party letter said.

Notably, the BJP has initiated preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day meeting in Delhi will involve participation from all national office bearers of various party wings. Additionally, state office bearers, core committee members, discipline committee, finance committee, and election committee members, along with former state presidents, will be present.

The meeting has also extended invitations to Lok Sabha cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha coordinators, and Lok Sabha conveners. National spokespersons, state chief spokespersons, state media coordinators, social media coordinators, and IT coordinators have also been invited.

State presidents and general secretaries of fronts, along with regional coordinators of various departments, will attend the two-day session, the party letter said.

