MP: Ministers To Learn Stress, Social Media Management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers of the Mohan Yadav government will learn the tactics of stress management, good governance, social media management, better coordination with the administration at the two-day ‘Leadership Summit-Madhya Pradesh Government’ starting in the state capital on Saturday. This programme intends to turn ministers into super ministers.

Moreover, senior leaders of the BJP will apprise the ministers about the glorious journey of the party and its contribution in the development.

The programme will be organised under the aegis of ‘Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini’. Management expert Dr Vikrant Singh Tomar will give tips to the ministers over how to do tension management. The effective control on stress is a step further in the direction of becoming an efficient leader.

Dr Mahendra Singh will teach the ministers how to handle the election management work.

Expert Amit Malviya will teach how to do social media management and strike balance with print and electronic media.

On the other hand, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar will give necessary tips on the parliamentary affairs system. He will speak on administrative coordination, state-level administrative infrastructure, district and directorate etc. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Prahlad Patel will impart training on the topics including budget, ministerial work style, work allocation rules and norms of assembly development scheme.

Sweta Singh (Capacity Building Commission) will address the session ‘Constant Development Target and Mission Karmayogi’.

Shivprakash, BJP’s national co-organisation general secretary, will inaugurate the training programme by shedding light on the BJP’s journey and the major aspects on becoming the world’s second largest party. BJP state president VD Sharma will apprise the ministers about contribution of the BJP in development of the state and its 20 years journey.

Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will speak on technology and good governance and will apprise the ministers about successful schemes of the other BJP-ruled states.

The ministers will also learn the importance of technology in good governance, e-office, purchase process e tendering and GEM etc. Anand Shekhar, NITI Aayog, will address the session on aspirational block programmes.

Vijayvargiya to speak on clean Indore

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will inform the ministers about how Indore became the cleanest city of the country. He will also shed light on emerging Indore.