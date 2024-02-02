 Bhopal Crime Branch Recovers 15k Cough Syrup Bottles Containing Banned Codeine, 1 Arrested
There were about 127 boxes having over 15,000 bottles of cough syrups worth around Rs 26 lakhs at the location.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Crime Branch, in a recent operation, successfully seized 127 boxes containing approximately 15,000 bottles of cough syrup containing banned codeine, an official said on Friday. The authorities apprehended a suspect identified as Ankit Bang (27), residing in a rented house in Shahjahanabad locality within the city.

Acting on received information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch) Shrutkirti Somvanshi stated, "We were alerted to the presence of cough syrups with prohibited codeine in Shahjahanabad. Upon verification, a raid ensued, resulting in the recovery of 127 boxes comprising over 15,000 bottles of cough syrup valued at approximately Rs 26 lakhs."

The confiscated cough syrups were believed to be destined for illegal distribution. Ankit Bang, the alleged perpetrator, was taken into custody, and ongoing interrogations aim to extract essential information regarding the illicit operation. 

DCP Somvanshi emphasised, "Our team is actively engaged in further investigation to unveil the intricacies surrounding this case." 

Action in Maihar as well

It is noteworthy that the whole operation was conducted based on information from Maihar police and cough syrups worth more than Rs 12 lakh have been recovered from there as well. 

Manish Saket alias Nandu son of Santosh Shukla, Sampat Kumar Mishra and Santosh Kushwaha have been arrested from Maihar. The accused were carrying intoxicating cough syrup for smuggling by car in Maihar. 15 cartoons have been recovered from them. The entire action was carried out on the information of Maihar Superintendent of Police Rajeev Pathak.

