Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong look for winnable woman mayor candidates

BHOPAL: While 50 percent seats in local bodies have been reserved for fairer sex, both the BJP and the Congress would find it hard to identify winnable candidates from mayoral posts and Bhopal is no exception.

Both the parities are having handful of women leaders who are winning material in Bhopal municipal corporation elections for mayoral position.

On Wednesday the reservation allotment of the seats of the local bodies have completed. Now the aspirants have started their lobbing to get the ticket for the post of mayor, Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad presidents.

In the state 16 municipal corporations are present and this post of mayor is much heavier than other posts like MLA or MP.

This post is directly related with the public and also has the ‘huge amount budget’ to spend on the development works.

Both the parties are eying on the prestigious seat of the mayor of Bhopal municipal corporation. But both the parties are not having choice that will fit for the post.

BJP has a claim that ‘whoever is given the ticket from the party will win the seat’. On the other hand the Congress has ‘no idea’ to win the seat.

BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal accepted while talking to Free Press that “Yes it is true that we are not having so called prominent name for the mayoral post in Bhopal, but in the party whoever will get the ticket she will win”.

He added that presently the name of MLA Krishana Gour is making round, but the other names are also coming forward. He added that the names of the corporators may be considered for the post.

The Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja named the two leaders, former mayor Vibha Patel and DCC women wing president Santosh Kasana.

He also accepted that the party is having the women leader crisis, “Those who are in limelight they are not from OBC and in Bhopal we need the shining star candidate to give fight to the BJP candidate from the OBC category”.

The BJP is also having one more issue with the selection of the candidate. As per the reservation charter the party wanted to satisfy all the OBC caste in giving the tickets. The party will also see the domination of the particular caste in the limits of corporation.

On the other hand the Congress is clueless what the strategy shall be formed to overpower the BJP in the election.