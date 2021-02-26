Madhya Pradesh: Bill to put a stop to controversial web series passed

BHOPAL: “Unfortunately, the contents in web series are against the Hindu religion and none other religion. And this leads to controversies and conspiracy theories,” said home minister Narottam Mishra in the Assembly on Friday. The state Assembly has passed a private member Bill in which it is demanded to get the power to register cases against the directors and producers of controversial web series.

The Bill was presented by BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia. The MLA stated that, during the lockdown, youths had used the Internet extensively for their studies and, in the meantime, they also saw controversial contents on web series, such as loot, dacoity, rape, vulgar dialogues and other objectionable presentations. Now, to stop the streaming of such content on social media, there should be checks.

Minister Mishra also spoke of the contents and the motive behind hosting such series. “It’s an attack on our culture and civilisation through the OTT platform and only the Hindu religion is targeted in these series,” he stated. The other members of the House, including those of the Congress, passed the Bill unanimously and have sent it to the Government of India for approval.

2 more Bills presented in House