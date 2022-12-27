Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh urges parents to ingrain good habits in kids in Sagar

Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has appealed to parents to inraign good habits in their children and encourage them to follow the ideals of the great people of the country.

The minister made the statement at a function held on the premises of the New Krishi Mandi in Malthaun to celebrate Maharaja Khet Singh Jayanti and to honour the meritorious students on Monday.

He also announced that a community hall will be constructed for the people belonging to the Rai community.

The minister also spoke about the history of Maharaja Khet Singh and Khangar Kshatriya community and urged the people of the present generation to read the history of Khet Singh.

The youth of the country have not been told about the real history of the country after the independence and this has been the reason that they did not get proper guidance, Singh said.

The nation is facing many challenges, because the education and culture of the country are under threat, the minister said, adding that if the country is protected, its people are also secured.

According to Singh, Pakistan does not dare to look at India. He also said that the government is working for the poor and Malthaun is one such example.

At another function on the premises of a bus stand in Malthaun, Singh transferred Rs 4.39 crore to the accounts of 439 families under the Prime Minister’s House Scheme. He said that money had been transferred to the accounts of 5,170 families in Malthaun.