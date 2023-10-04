Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Felicitated In Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Sangeeta Shushil Tiwari has said Sagar is fast turning into a metropolis because of the guidance and works of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

She made the statement at a function held near Pandit Motilal School on Monday to felicitate Singh on behalf of the residents of the city after Madhya Pradesh got the first position in the country under India Smart City Mission.

Member of Parliament Shailendra Jain, chairman of municipal corporation Vrindavan Ahirwar, representative of Mayor Shushil Tiwari, collector Deepak Arya, commissioner of the municipal corporation Chandrashekhar Shukla, all councilors and members of various social organisations were present at the function.

The Mayor said that the minister recently sanctioned a multi-level parking lot for Sagar city and also provided funds for constructing it, and the foundation for the project was laid at the felicitation function.

The minister said a cleanliness campaign was launched across the country on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal.

Citizens should play their role to keep the cities, the states and the country clean, Singh said, adding that the Prime Minister has launched a competition among states and Indore has been getting first position for the past six years.

It has happened because every resident of Indore is aware about the importance of cleanliness, he said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Smart City Mission for which 100 cities have been selected and Sagar was one of them, Singh said.

He said Sagar was given the first position under the Smart City Mission on September 27, and it was an honour for development.

