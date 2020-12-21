Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s gas victims lend support to farmers’ agitation against agriculture laws

BHOPAL: Gas victims staged a demonstration to support ongoing agitation of farmers. They called for immediate scrapping of recently passed farm laws and said they are designed solely to help businessmen and industrialists.

“Prime Minister’s deliberate apathy towards suffering of agitating farmers is akin to apathy towards the survivors of Bhopal gas disaster,” said Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information & Action. “Survivors will join farmers in banging thalis at next Mann ki Baat on December 27,” she added, referring to Prime Minister’s monthly televised address to nation.

“We extend our support to farmers fighting against Modi government’s collusion with corporations, especially those run by Ambani and Adani. The Bhopal survivors continue to suffer misery and injustice due to government’s collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemical. This unholy nexus should be broken in national interest,” said Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Drawing parallel with current situation, Nawab Khan, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, said black laws imposed on farmers will affect every common man.



