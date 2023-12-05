Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Wakes Up To Chill As Temp Drops By 4.9 °C

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense chill prevailed in the state capital as day temperature dropped by 4.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. Also, dry winds in the evening intensified the chill. However, the weather remained cloudy throughout the day.

Major drop in temperature was reported in the western region in comparison to the eastern region in the state. Cold air advection due to rain in the northern parts of the state was attributed as the reason behind the temperature drop.

Bhopal recorded 24.9 degrees Celsius day temperature after a drop of 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 18.7 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 2 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius night temperature.

Gwalior recorded a drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Ujjain recorded a drop of 5.7 degrees Celsius in day temperature.

A confluence zone is persisting over the central parts of the country. Therefore, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur over the southeast Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Dry winds from northwest merged with humid wind from east and south east.

According to the meteorological department, Neemuch, Guna, Sheopur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain and Aagr Malwa may also witness light rain. Weather will clear up in the state from December 5.

Meteorological department senior scientist Ved pratap Singh said, “Cold air advection due to rain in north parts of Madhya Pradesh is attributed as the reason behind drop in day temperature. Major drop in temperature was in western region in comparison to the eastern region in the state.”