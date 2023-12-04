MP Weather Updates: Strom Michong To Cause Rain In Shahdol, Jabalpur; Temperature Rises In Bhopal & Indore By 8 Degrees |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is witnessing an unusual trend in the first week of December as the maximum day temperature of Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur recorded on Monday was 28 degrees celsius and. However, the day temperature of Ujjain on Monday was 24 degrees celsius and in Gwalior the clouds are precipitating, reducing the temperature to 19 degrees celsius.

Even though the temperatures have risen in the month of December, fog and mist prevailed in most cities of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. The fog cleared in Bhopal after 9 am, but the haze is still prevalent.

‘Michong’ Approaching Shahdol, Jabalpur

Cyclonic storm 'Michong' in the Bay of Bengal is likely to affect Shahdol, Jabalpur division and surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh. It may rain in most of the districts of the state including the capital.

There was rain and hail in Madhya Pradesh for the last 7 days due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line. Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain says that the days will be sunny and nights will be cold for the next 5 to 6 days. The rainy season will start again on 11th and 12th December.

Coldest Night In Pachmarhi

The coldest night in Madhya Pradesh was 13.8 degrees in Pachmarhi. The minimum temperature in Khargone was 14.2 degrees. The highest minimum temperature was 20.4 degrees in Narmadapuram.

24 Hours Ago

In Bhopal the maximum temperature increased by 7 degrees in a single day on Sunday. The temperature on Saturday was 22.8 degrees Celsius. It came down to 29.8 degrees on Sunday. It was 2.1 degrees more than normal. In Indore, the mercury was recorded at 28.2 degrees after an increase of 3.9 degrees, in Gwalior it was 25.2 degrees, in Ujjain after an increase of 5.1 degrees the temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees and in Jabalpur it was 28.1 degrees.