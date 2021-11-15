Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal set to welcome Modi for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The capital of Madhya Pradesh is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at Jamburi ground on Monday, where around two lakh tribals are expected to reach.

The city is also set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Bhopal for around four hours during which he will address to mark the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and then dedicate the renovated Habibganj Railway station to the people. The station now will be known after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, who is considered the last Hindu queen of Bhopal.

As per the official schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport around 12.30 p.m. He will reach the Jamburi ground at 1 p.m. to attend the 'Janjatiya Gaurv Diwas'. The Prime Minister will announce as many as 14 schemes for the welfare of the tribal communities.

The Chouhan government has prepared a list of 14 tribal specific schemes, which he has been preparing for the last couple of years, and will be announced Monday.

Around 3.10 p.m., the Prime Minister will arrive at the renovated Habibganj Railway station.

Habibganj railway station to be now called Rani Kamalapati Railway Station has been developed under the PPP at the cost of around Rs 450 crore. The station is in the same lines as Germany's Heidelberg railway station.

The revamp of the station was started in July 2016 and work took off in 2017 with a three-year deadline. The modern station has several features such as segregation of passengers based on arrivals and departures. It gives a glimpse of the airport, especially the waiting area where thousands of people can stay at one time.

The railway station will also provide a glimpse of the world heritage sites such as the Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur temple, Bhimbetka, Birla temple, Tawa Dam and Tribal Museum.

During the visit, PM Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore.

Several parts of the city have been decorated with paintings of tribal people. Chief Minister Shiv Singh Chouhan along with his party leaders and cabinet ministers have reviewed the preparations of the event.

Multilayered security has been deployed across Bhopal city. Traffic routes for common people have been changed, especially those roads which connect the Jamburi ground, Habibganj and Raja Bhoj Airport.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman scripts saga of success through government scheme

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:10 AM IST