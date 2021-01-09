Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal records highest rise in minimum temperature in state

BHOPAL: Bhopal recorded highest rise in night temperature in state on Friday. It recorded rise of 3.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was 8.5 degrees above normal. City woke up to drizzle on Saturday morning. The weather remained cloudy in the state capital.

Indore recorded rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in night temperature and settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, which was 8.4 degrees above normal. Guna recorded 16.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 3 degrees. Tikamgarh recorded drop of 3.2 degrees in night temperature at 16 degrees Celsius, which was 9.1 degrees above normal.

Night temperature of Umaria and Chhindwara was more than 10 degrees above normal. Umaria recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius and Chhindwara recorded 19.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, night temperature of Shajapur, Ujjain and Hoshangabad was more than 9 degrees above normal. Shajapur recorded night temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius while Ujjain recorded 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius was Hoshangabad’s minimum temperature.