Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Memorial Hospital short of medicines, docs, says Supreme Court committee

BHOPAL: Though talks are on for upgradation of Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre (BMHRC), it is reeling under shortage of medicines, doctors and other staff. These are some of the findings of Supreme Court’s monitoring committee.

Patients have to wait for minimum 10 days to 15 days to get medicines. Ranizuban and D veniz medicines needed for eye patients are not available at BMHRC. The eye patients have to wait for at least 10 days.

The members of Supreme Court’s monitoring committee who visited BMHRC on Thursday found patients sitting on floor outside Out Patients Department. Besides, there was no bench outside several department cabins.

Ophthalmologist Dr Hemlata Yadav admitted that there is shortage of medicines at the hospital. Dr Mahesh Rathore, pulmonologist, said benches have been removed from OPD for patients.

Supreme Court committee member Purendu Shukla said, “We had gone there for inspection. Doctors told us about shortage of medicines there specially for eye patients. Even we spotted patients sitting on floor instead of bench. Benches were removed in pandemic time.”

As a result, patients have no option but to sit on floor to await their turn. “We talked to doctors to know the reasons of removing benches from departments. They said BMHRC removed benches in pandemic time but now they will be installed as per protocol of Covid,” Shukla added.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021