Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore urban areas declared as metropolitan areas in regard with Police commissionerate system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Thursday that the state government had declared the urban areas of Bhopal and Indore, both having population of more than 10 lakh, as metropolitan areas in regard with police commissionerate system introduced in both the cities.

He said the commissioner of police would have the powers of an executive magistrate. The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) will be vested with powers of special executive magistrates in their respective jurisdiction conferred by section 21 of Criminal Procedure Code-1973 (2 of 1974).

The minister said as per the Police Act-1861, the administration of the police will be under the commissioner of police in the metropolitan area. The commissioner of police will be under the general control and supervision of the director general of police.

He said according to the Prisoners Act 1900, the prisoners in jail can be released on parole and in emergency on the recommendation of the parole board. Under the Poisons Act, 1919, the poison or acid recovered during a search can be confiscated from those who possess or sell illegal poison or acid.

According to the provisions contained in the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, action can be taken against prostitution and women pushed into this profession can be freed and sent to the shelter home.

He said according to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, the banned organizations in the metropolitan area can be banned by the central government to prevent illegal activities. Under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the parking places for vehicles may be determined in coordination with the local authorities.

Vehicle speed limits can also be set. Appropriate traffic signs may be put up to determine the maximum speed of vehicles in the interest of public safety or for their convenience or having regard to the condition of any road or bridge.

The minister said in the interest of public safety or for their convenience or in view of the condition of any road or bridge, the use of vehicles of a particular category can be restricted generally or on the designated area or on the designated road or conditionally permission may be given.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Suraksha Adhiniyam1990, gangs of goons and criminals and habitual criminals can be externed from the district.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:25 AM IST