Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Airport Begins 24-Hour Operations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj International Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has commenced 24-hour operations starting today, marking a significant step towards enhancing connectivity, providing seamless travel experiences, and supporting the growth of both regional and national air traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a release on Tuesday.

This will provide flexibility to airlines, non-scheduled operators, medical flights, and general aviation for efficient planning of aircraft operations. Airlines can also plan bases at Bhopal Airport. This will also enable effective use of airport infrastructure and resources, it added.

As per the AAI release, Bhopal airport, at present, has 220 scheduled flights weekly connecting to nine domestic destinations, viz., Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Lucknow. Additionally, there is a huge demand for flight connectivity to other cities of India like Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Jammu, Srinagar, Guwahati, etc.

With round-the-clock operations, the weekly scheduled movements in winter season 2024 are expected to be around 268 movements for Bhopal Airport.

Following the latest schedule, IndiGo will also be starting a most demanded direct flight on the Pune-Bhopal-Pune route from October 27, 2024, and the airline has started bookings for the same.

"Extending operational hours will allow more flights to land and take off, thereby improving connectivity, especially for flights of long-haul routes. This will attract more airlines and routes, making Bhopal Airport a more prominent hub. Travellers will have more flexible flight options, making travel easier and more convenient. This will enhance passenger satisfaction and attract more travellers to Bhopal," the AAI said in its release.

The AAI further said that with more flights and passengers, local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation services will likely see increased demand. This will lead to job creation and stimulate the local economy. Bhopal has a rich cultural and religious heritage. Round-the-clock operations will make this city more accessible to tourists, especially those from different time zones, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.

"24-hour operations will facilitate better cargo handling, allowing for more efficient logistics operations. This will attract businesses that rely on air freight, further boosting the local economy. It will also enable the locals to have better access to enhanced medical facilities," it added.

The AAI said that with the start of 24-hour operations, night parking facilities will be available at Bhopal Airport as well. It will help the airport facilitate connections not only within India but also to international destinations. Since most international operators prefer to operate during the night from India, 24-hour operations will encourage airlines to consider international operations from Bhopal Airport. It will also allow airlines to plan night parking at the airport and plan base flights.

"Transitioning Bhopal Airport to 24-hour operations presents a compelling opportunity to enhance Passenger service, drive economic growth, and improve overall operational efficiency. By embracing this change, the Airport can position itself as the leading airport in the country, catering to the diverse needs of passengers and contributing to the region's overall development. Implementing these extended hours will not only meet the demands of a growing travel market but also support Bhopal's aspirations as a vital transportation hub in the region," it added.

Notably, Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International airport is the second airport in Madhya Pradesh to begin 24-hour operations after Indore. Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport in Indore began 24x7 operations in March, 2018 and is one of the busiest airports in the state.