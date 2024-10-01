 Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha Urges CM Mohan Yadav To Allot Roop Singh Cricket Stadium For Hockey
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A debate sparked in Madhya Pradesh after Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, requesting that the Captain Roop Singh Cricket Stadium be reserved for hockey.

In his recent letter, MP Goswami highlighted that a new international cricket stadium has been completed in Gwalior. He urged the Chief Minister to allocate the Captain Roop Singh Cricket Stadium for hockey and requested ₹6 crore from his fund to promote hockey activities in the region.

The letter has sparked mixed reactions among cricket enthusiasts. Many are concerned about the future of cricket at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium. Some are questioning where they will play cricket, while others are demanding that the stadium's significance be preserved.

Officials and stakeholders in the cricket community argue that having one stadium for cricket is insufficient; another stadium is necessary for nurturing young talent, as many children are currently learning the sport there.

Cricket fans have expressed disappointment over MP Bharat Singh's proposal. They emphasise that the Captain Roop Singh Stadium holds historical importance, serving as a venue where aspiring athletes work hard to achieve their dreams.

Female players practicing at the stadium noted that many senior players have trained there, advancing to the Ranji and National teams.

