e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Beware of messages related to electricity disconnection!

On calling this number, some consumers are also being pressurized to download a mobile app so that the user’s device can be remotely under the control of those miscreants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity distribution company has appealed to its electricity consumers to be alert and safe from such cyber criminals. Electricity consumers are receiving fake messages these days, in which it is being said that the electricity department will cut off the electricity at the consumer’s house at night due to non-updating of the electricity bill payment made by the consumer last month. Along with this, consumers are being asked to contact on a mobile number. On calling this number, some consumers are also being pressurized to download a mobile app so that the user’s device can be remotely under the control of those miscreants.

Beware of fake messages related to disconnection of electricity connection. Do not fall in the trap of such unknown and clever people and take utmost care. The company is neither asked to contact on any mobile number for payment of electricity bill nor is it advised to download any mobile app other than "Smart Bijli App". Only the defaulting consumers are informed by the company about the payment of the outstanding amount through SMS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Beware of messages related to electricity disconnection!

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha complains of chest pain, shifted to hospital from jail...

Karnataka: Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha complains of chest pain, shifted to hospital from jail...

On Camera: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped at home by husband; video goes viral

On Camera: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped at home by husband; video goes viral

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

PM Modi unveils new naval ensign, here's what you need to know about 'Nishaan'

PM Modi unveils new naval ensign, here's what you need to know about 'Nishaan'

Odisha: Sick Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari forced to dance inside hospital before discharge

Odisha: Sick Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari forced to dance inside hospital before discharge