Madhya Pradesh: Beware of messages related to electricity disconnection!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity distribution company has appealed to its electricity consumers to be alert and safe from such cyber criminals. Electricity consumers are receiving fake messages these days, in which it is being said that the electricity department will cut off the electricity at the consumer’s house at night due to non-updating of the electricity bill payment made by the consumer last month. Along with this, consumers are being asked to contact on a mobile number. On calling this number, some consumers are also being pressurized to download a mobile app so that the user’s device can be remotely under the control of those miscreants.

Beware of fake messages related to disconnection of electricity connection. Do not fall in the trap of such unknown and clever people and take utmost care. The company is neither asked to contact on any mobile number for payment of electricity bill nor is it advised to download any mobile app other than "Smart Bijli App". Only the defaulting consumers are informed by the company about the payment of the outstanding amount through SMS.