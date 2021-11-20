Madhya Pradesh: Balaghat to be felicitated for best work in fisheries

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Balaghat has been selected to be felicitated for availing improved facilities to the fishermen to grow their industry.

The award will be handed over to the district during an event scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bhubaneshwar on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

The director of fisheries industry Bharat Singh and deputy director Prakash Dhurvey will receive the award.

They have left for Bhubaneshwar for the event.

A fisherman from the city, Anees Silgar, will also be present during the ceremony.

Balaghat has been selected for the award out of 625 districts across the country that has well-setup fisheries industry.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:17 AM IST