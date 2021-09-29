Madhya Pradesh bags 15 medals, is overall winner of national finswimming championship

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the overall winner of the fourth finswimming underwater sports national championship that was organised in Faridabad, Haryana, team manager said on Wednesday.

The state’s team won 15 medals including three gold, seven silver and five bronze. Rajasthan secured the second position with 11 medals while Delhi came third position with 8 medals.

Prakhyat from Bhopal bagged one gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the championship. Anmol Shrivastava, who also hails from Bhopal, clinched three medals, one each.

Shiv Tiwari from Ujjain brought back one gold and Navya Tiwari, who too is from Ujjain, bagged three silver medals. Harsh Tiwari won one silver, Ritik Khatri won two silver and Aryan Rajput bagged one bronze. They are all from Ujjain.

As many as 200 finswimmers from 16 states took part in 32 events. Senior swimming coach RD Jha was the chief technical manager of the championship. Brajbhan Singh Dhakad and Chitresh Sharma were technical managers from the state.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 06:25 PM IST