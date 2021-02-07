Madhya Pradesh: ‘Baggi’ cop comes to senses, surrenders in Guna

BHOPAL: The ‘baagi’ police constable Neeraj Joshi, who went missing with his sanctioned rifle, surrendered at Bajrang-garh police station of Guna district on Sunday. The police have arrested the constable and started his counselling. He will be produced before court on Monday.
The police constable Neeraj Josi ‘Tony’, posted in Guna DRP line went missing from his duty.
He was recently appointed for the security of EVMs. Declaring himself a ‘baagi, the constable released videos where he is seen threatening to shoot anyone coming his way. The constable even accused a senior IPS officer of accepting 'bribe' from him and subsequent harassment. The video of him firing shots from his INSAS rifle and calling himself a rebel has gone viral on social media.
SP Guna, Rajesh Kumar Singh informed that constable Neeraj Joshi’s first video came to light on Friday night and in his second video on Saturday he was seen threatening to shoot anyone. The constable on Sunday came to Bajrang-garh police station and surrendered himself. The police have registered a case against the police man under section 409 of IPC.
The SP said that the constable is being counselled and on Monday he will be brought to court. In the videos, the constable is seen saying, “I was a constable till yesterday. Now I am a rebel and people of my own department are accountable. I have been booked under various sections like murderous attempt and SC/ST Act, but was never found guilty. I was implicated. Four departmental inquiries have been initiated against me. My increments were downed. …” he alleged.
He went on to say, “Moreover I was subjected to an inquiry on the basis of a sex worker and the whole city knows her conduct. I was being threatened with termination by IG” he added. “I paid Rs 2 lakh and the matter was kept pending.”
“If anyone comes in front of me I will shoot. I request policemen not to come in, else I will kill. I don’t want to open fire on any policeman. Anyone who comes after me will die. I have declared myself dead before moving out with this weapon,” he added. In the second clip he can be seen firing multiple shots in the air.