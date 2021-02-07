Madhya Pradesh: ‘Baggi’ cop comes to senses, surrenders in Guna

BHOPAL: The ‘baagi’ police constable Neeraj Joshi, who went missing with his sanctioned rifle, surrendered at Bajrang-garh police station of Guna district on Sunday. The police have arrested the constable and started his counselling. He will be produced before court on Monday.

The police constable Neeraj Josi ‘Tony’, posted in Guna DRP line went missing from his duty.

He was recently appointed for the security of EVMs. Declaring himself a ‘baagi, the constable released videos where he is seen threatening to shoot anyone coming his way. The constable even accused a senior IPS officer of accepting 'bribe' from him and subsequent harassment. The video of him firing shots from his INSAS rifle and calling himself a rebel has gone viral on social media.

SP Guna, Rajesh Kumar Singh informed that constable Neeraj Joshi’s first video came to light on Friday night and in his second video on Saturday he was seen threatening to shoot anyone. The constable on Sunday came to Bajrang-garh police station and surrendered himself. The police have registered a case against the police man under section 409 of IPC.