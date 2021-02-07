GUNA: Minister, district administration help local resident to get no objection certificate for liver transplant in Delhi

Guna: The state government has helped a family, which was trying hard for liver transplant surgery of its member.

The family of local resident Jitendra Sharma sold off house for surgery but faced trouble in Delhi’s hospital due to No Objection Certificate that was to be issued by Chief Medical and Health Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida. The surgery was delayed for three days and Jitendra’s family had to pay an extra bill of Rs 3 lakh to the hospital but Noida’s CMHO Deepak Ohri didn’t issue the NOC.

When panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya came to know about the matter, he brought it to notice of Guna collector Kumar Purushottam. Collector Purushottam sent an email to Gautam Buddh Nagar district collector on Friday giving him details and requested him to get the NOC issued. The matter was solved within few hours.

Jitendra Sharma was advised to go for a liver transplant costing around Rs 17 lakh, though he earned Rs 6,000 a month by working in a mall. Liver was donated by his brother Vikas Sharma. His surgery will now take place on February 12.