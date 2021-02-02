Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister and MLA Gopal Lal Jatav performs Bhoomi puja for Gaushala in Khejara village in Guna

Guna: Ex-minister and MLA Gopal Lal Jatav and founder of Gau Gopal Gaushala, Mahant Shrikrushnadas Maharaj performed bhoomi puja for gaushala to be constructed at the cost of be Rs 37 lakh in Khejara village in Guna on Monday.

Jatav interacted with the villagers and heard their plight. He instructed officials to resolve villagersí grievances at the earliest.

On demand of the villagers, he directed the officials to replace the closed power transformer and asked tehsildar to send a proposal to construct a sports ground in the village.

BJP leaders Barelal Dhakad, Parashuram Sharma, Bajranggarh BJP Mandal president Sanjeev Dhakad, divisional vice president Makhan Singh Yadav and others were present.