Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards Distributed In Satna, CMO Stays Away

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Ayushman cards were distributed under the auspices of Nagar Parishad and community health on the premises of Uchehara town hall on Saturday. Chairman of Nagar Parishad Niranjan Prajapati and block medical officer Dr AK Rai were present on the occasion.

Besides the officials of Nagar Parishad, the officials of Nagar Parishad were present at the programme. However, newly-appointed chief municipal officer was absent from the event. His absence kicked up a debate in the city. According to sources, the internal fight among the officers came to light. More than a dozen councillors were not present in the function.