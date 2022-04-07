Madhya Pradesh Ayush dept increases stipend; doctors term it ‘drop in the ocean’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ayush department has increased the stipend of its doctors, however, the move has not pleased the medicos as they terming it a ‘drop in the ocean’, have decided to stage a protest.

Stipend hike was just one of the demands, while the rest have not been addressed, besides the students had demanded stipend at par with junior doctors (MBBS), the hike effected is not even close to it, decried the Ayush doctors.

They now have decided to go on a protest to voice their displeasure.

Golu Singh, Ayush Doctors Association, general secretary, said, “We had demanded stipend at par with JUDA(MBBS) which is over Rs70,000 per month. But we have been given a hike and after the hike the highest stipend of Rs 51,000 will be given to PG-III students. This is not justified. Students are not satisfied with the hike. We are being treated as second ranked doctors.”

“All the students are unhappy with the order and so they will go on a protest against it. Government has befooled us with a meager hike. Our work is the same as that of MBBS interns but we don’t get the same stipend. The government used us during Covid-19 and we worked as hard as MBBS students. We have also learned allopath and the government used us during emergencies but does not allow us to practice the same after our studies,” he said. Their other demands include separate AYUSH University as allegedly Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University is marred by anomalies and the exams were getting delayed. The students have also demanded opening aushadhalaya across the state and appointment of AYUSH doctors in it.

According to the order, junior doctors (Ayush) will get a maximum stipend around Rs51,000 per month.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:24 PM IST