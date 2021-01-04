Madhya Pradesh: Asia’s only diamond mine in Panna will not be closed, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures at a meeting

Bhopal: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) mine in Panna district will not be closed, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday taking cognidance of public concern about the closure of Asia's only diamond mine.

"The NMDC mine in Panna district will not be closed and all necessary aspects of keeping it functioning will be considered," assured the chief minister at a meeting.

Member of Parliament from Khajuraho and state BJP president VD Sharma along with Brijendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Member of Legislative Assembly from Panna, held a meeting with the chief minister at his residence on Sunday evening.

They told CM that the mine plays an important role in the employment of people who live in the areas located nearby.

Area Director of Panna Tiger Reserve, Uttam Kumar Sharma, had issued a letter to the general manager of the mine project directing the closure of the excavation work from January 1, 2021.