Madhya Pradesh: Ambulance driver molests minor boy at hospital in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance driver allegedly molested a minor boy at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. The incident was reported late at night on Wednesday.

The boy used to live in the rain-basera located in the hospital and was undergoing treatment for the past year.

A complaint has been lodged in the Garha police station. Garha police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari said that the minor juvenile has been reviewed and further action will be taken only after the investigation report comes.

"Medical examination of the boy has been done. The sample has been sent to Sagar for testing and the reports are awaited. Search is on for the alleged accused," said the in-charge.

A 15-year-old boy of Kathonda Patan was undergoing treatment in the medical hospital for the last year. After the death of his parents, he was living in the Rain-Basera built in the medical hospital due to no one.

On Wednesday night, he was sleeping in the OPD and got up for natures' call at midnight. The ambulance driver lured him, took him to the shore, and molested him.

The boy did not tell anything to anyone and quietly fell asleep in the rain-basera.

The matter came to light when the minor teenager, groaning in pain narrated his ordeal to one Ashish Thakur, a member of Moksha Sanstha.

Ashish Thakur reached the Gadha police station with the child and registered a complaint.

Taking cognizance into the matter, the police In view of the seriousness of the police matter, a medical examination of the teenager has been done.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:12 PM IST