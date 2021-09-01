Bhopal: Kalbelia community of Rajasthan takes out ‘Gadhe ki Baarat’ to highlight animal-human relationship at Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Kalbelia community of Rajasthan took out ‘Gadhe ki Baarat’ to highlight the animal-human relationship at the Tribal Museum on Wednesday.

It was part of ongoing 10-day Nispand camp where the Kalbelia community is presenting their beliefs and traditions. The people of the community take out the procession when they move their Dera from one place to another.

A scholar from Haryana, Narnaul, Ashwani Sharma says that the Kalbelia community has a very deep relationship with their pets. For them their animals are not mere instruments of productive activity. They use donkeys to transport their goods. They also get their pet donkeys married. They take out the marriage procession, too. Feathers are tied on the donkey's head, which is called Maur. It is like a Saafe (turban). Kalbelia women walk back and forth dancing and singing. In this marriage, 12 nomadic caste people gather and this marriage is performed on the day they move out.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:50 PM IST