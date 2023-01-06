Madhya Pradesh: All steps to be taken for 3 fests in Narmadapuram, says Minister Brajendra Pratap Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge minister of the district Brajendra Pratap Singh has said the administration will make all arrangements for the ensuing Narmada Jayanti, Gaurav Diwas of Narmadapuram and Ramji Baba Mela in the city.

Singh made the statement at a meeting with the officials at the circuit house on Thursday. All the suggestions for arrangements of the celebrations, which were put forward at the meeting, would be followed, the minister said.

Legislators Sitasharan Sharma and Vijaypal Singh, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, Janpad BJP president Madhavdas Agarwal, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and other officials were present at the meeting.

Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey presented a blueprint of all the three events. Pandey said as part of the plan, a stage would be set up in the river at Sethani Ghat where security arrangements would be made.

The areas from Mangawara Ghat to Korighat are being decorated with lights and the religious places are being painted. The city skyline will be dotted with balloons, he said, adding that the children of various schools will organise rallies and take part in fancy-dress.

Former councillor, Tej Kumar Gaur, said there should not be any problem for the people to reach the Narmada Ghats on the day of celebrations.

A member of the Narmada Jayanti Mandir Samiti of Morchhali Chowk, Preetam Soni, said there should be proper security arrangements in the processions to be taken out on the occasion.

Ramji Baba Mela will be held from February 3 to February 15.

Meanwhile, the minister inspected the hostel of SC/ ST students at Kulamadhi and took feedback on the facilities the children are getting.

Singh directed the assistant commissioner of SC/ST welfare department to change the timetable of the students.

He said that the children should be given lunch at 12 o’clock instead of providing it at 10:30am.

The minister also inspected the bedrooms, toilets and library and asked the hostel in-charge to bring more books, especially on the lives of great people of the country. He also examined the dinner given to the students.

