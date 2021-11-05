Madhya Pradesh: Air Quality Index in state reaches record high post-Diwali celebrations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The air quality across Madhya Pradesh deteriorated rapidly after Diwali celebrations concluded late Thursday night, according to real-time air quality index (AQI) scale.

The scale was bombarded with higher figures as compared to AQI number a day before Diwali. The AQI in Bhopal reached a record high at 246 (8 am) on Friday post-Diwali celebrations. The scale read 248 (8 am) in Jabalpur.

The firecrackers were permitted in places where the AQI was either moderate or below and the capital city was registering an AQI of 189 consistently in the past week. Despite being so near to the ‘poor’ category in the scale, the people in Bhopal and Jabalpur were permitted to burst crackers for only two hours.

The Bhopal bench of National Green Tribunal had issued orders on October 28, allowing the residents of places where AQI is moderate or below to burst firecrackers for two hours in the evening. Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore recorded AQI below 200, which is moderate.

Gwalior was, however, exempted from the permission as the AQI there was already ‘poor’. The order was issued in response to a petition seeking a blanket ban on bursting crackers in all four major cities of the state.

Collector Avinash Lavania had issued orders announcing ban on series-bursting firecrackers and on non-green crackers, but to no avail. The market was flooded with both kinds of firecrackers and their sale was high.

According to the data received from MP Pollution Control Board, there has been an increase in pollution due to smoke from firecrackers in all areas including Kolar, Hoshangabad Road, Hamidia Road, BHEL, Katara Hills, Old Bhopal, MP Nagar, Govindpura, Ayodhya Nagar.

The regional officer Brajesh Sharma said, “Its effect will last for 48 hours. The same trend goes on every year. The AQI reaches very high on the scale after people burst firecrackers. The SP2.5 pollutants released from them travel very far due to their small size and light weight. So, the toxicity in the air above Bhopal is the result of not only crackers burst here, but also burst in the nearby places.”

“The scale was resting near at 184-189 on Wednesday though the variations were still found. We hope to reach back to moderate in a couple of days,” he added.

