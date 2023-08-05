Madhya Pradesh: After Release Of Water From Bagri, Level Of Narmada Rising

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of the Narmada is increasing because of intermittent rain and water released from Bargi dam in Jabalpur, official sources said.

According to collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the water level of the river may reach an alarming condition.

If the upper areas of the district receive heavy rainfall, the water level may touch danger mark.

The collector and superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh inspected Sethani Ghat and the areas which are prone to water logging.

The collector checked the siren installed in the control room at Sethani Ghat and measures for disaster management.

City magistrate Sampada Saraf, sub-divisional magistrate Ashish Pandey, sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika Navneet Pandey and other officials were present during the inspection.

Both collector and SP visited different parts of the district to see whether everything was alright to deal with any emergency situation.

Collector appealed to the residents to remain alert because of the heavy rain and to avoid going to the Naramada banks.

He directed the SDMs, Tehsilders and all officials of Janpad to remain alert.

The collector said Kotwars, Patwaris, secretaries, revenue and other officials should monitor the villages on the bank of the Narmada.

According to reports, nearly 4,200 cusecs of water were released from Bargi dam in Jabalpur on Thursday night.

Consequently, the water level of the Narmada at Sandia Ghat in Pipariya, Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram and at other places increased.

The water level is set to increase by 20 feet at Sandia Ghat. On the other hand, the water level at Sethani Ghat was 20 feet on Saturday morning.

After the release of water from Bargi, the water level at Sethani was 935.5 feet on Friday. It continued to increase. By 4pm, the water level shot up to 950 feet.

Water released from Bagri dam reaches the Narmada in 36 hours. Consequently, by 4am on Saturday, the water level is set to reach alarming heights.

