Madhya Pradesh: After murdering man, goons set his house afire in Gwalior

ANI (Representational Image)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths murdered a 72-year-old man by hitting him with sticks and rods, the police said on Wednesday.

According to reports, there was a dispute between a resident of Rarua village, Amar Singh Parihar and other members of Kushwaha society. On Monday when Parihar was passing by the house of the accused, they attacked him with sticks and rods.

The family members of Parihar took him to a hospital where he died, the police said. The son of Parihar, Ramniwas, lodged a complaint against Bihari Kushwaha, Neeraj Kushwaha and Gautam Kushwaha.

Immediately after the family members of Parihar complained to police, the Kushwahas got angry and set the house of Parihar afire. Two gas cylinders exploded and fire broke out in the house.

All the household goods were thrown out. Several vehicles, including tractor-trolleys and bikes, were burnt in the fire that also spread to neighbouring houses.

On getting information, three fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames.The firemen climbed up the roof and extinguished the fire. They also saved the vegetables which were lying outside.

The police registered an FIR against 40 people in connection with the incident and arrested one of the three murder accused.

After the incident of fire, policemen were deployed in the village to avoid any clash. Additional superintendent of police Jairaj Kuber said after committing the murder, some people set afire the house of the murdered man.

Girl student injured after school gate falls on her

A 150-kg gate fell on a girl student of class 4 when she was returning from school. On hearing her cries, some people rushed to the spot and removed the gate. The girl, who broke both her legs, was admitted to a hospital. The nine-year-old girl was studying in a government school, Barai. When she was returning home, the gate of the school fell on her.

According to reports, the parents of the children told the school management about the gate that was in a bad state, but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

District education officer Ajay Katiyar also rushed to the spot and visited Gwalior hospital where the girl is undergoing treatment.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Ashish Tiwari ordered a probe into the incident.