Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior High Court stays inquiry into SPs’ role in custodial death

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi and former superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin have got relief from the Gwalior High Court in connection with the custodial death of a man at Belgada police station.

A single-judge bench of the court had asked the director general of police to order an inquiry against the superintendent of police in connection with the custodial death.

Nevertheless, a two-judge bench of the high court stayed the inquiry as well as the fine of Rs 20 lakh that was to be collected from the police officials.

The CBI inquiry will, however, continue, the court said. The bench comprising Justice Rohit Arya and Justice MR Fadke heard the case.

There was a dispute between two persons Suresh Singh Rawat and Khemu Shakya in Bajna village under Belgada police on August 10, 2019. After the incident, Shakya went to Belgada police station to lodge a complaint. Immediately after that, Rawat went there to lodge a complaint, but the police caught him and demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from his brother.

As Rawat did not give the bribe, the policemen beat him up. The man, then, hanged himself at the police station. The cops rushed him to a hospital in Bhitarwar but the doctors there declared him dead.

The policemen left the body of the man at the hospital, and the incident sparked protests. The case was transferred to the sub-divisional of police in Shivpuri, but the police did not inquire into the case for three years.

The son of Suresh Rawat filed a petition in the high court. On November 28 this year, the single-judge bench directed the DGP to inquiry into the role of the superintendent of police, Gwalior.

Because of the inquiry, both Sanghi and Bhasin were in trouble, so they appealed to a two-judge bench of the high court which stayed the inquiry against them as well as the order for collecting Rs 20 lakh from the police officials.

