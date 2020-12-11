Madhya Pradesh: After attacks on BJP leaders in West Bengal, state home minister plans to unite Bangla speaking communities against Mamta government

BHOPAL: After attacks on BJP leaders in West Bengal, where state assembly elections are due next year, state home minister Narottam Mishra plans to launch drive against anti-national activities thriving in West Bengal under chief minister Mamta Banerji.

Mishra who has been given responsibility of few areas in West Bengal for assembly elections plans to unite Bangla speaking communities in Madhya Pradesh for this purpose. He will hold talks with them on the deteriorating law and order situation and conditions prevailing there. He is expected to meet film star Amitabh Bachchan and his mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri in this connection.