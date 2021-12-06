Madhya Pradesh: After 27-year long battle, divyang gets Rs 48 lakh as compensation

BHOPAL: After fighting a legal battle for 27 years, a divyang youth of Rajgarh got Rs 48 lakh as compensation against the physical illness. Supreme Court had upheld High Court order passed three years ago in favour of Devi Lal, a resident of Odhpur village in Rajgarh district.

High Court had ordered to give Rs 10 lakh with interest from 1996 as compensation against damages to Devi Lal. He became paralytic even receiving pulse polio drops.

Both his legs were paralysed. Lal’s counsel Sameer Saxena told Free Press that Devi Lal was administered pulse polio drops in 1995 when he was three years old. Even after taking the medicine, he suffered from polio. After this, he sought compensation from the government and health department. In 1996, he approached Rajgarh district court.

In 1999, the Rajgarh court ordered the state government to pay compensation of Rs 25,000. Later, Devi Lal and his family filed a petition at Indore High Court where the hearings continued for 17 years. Finally, High Court ordered the government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh along with interest from 1996.

Challenging it, the state government filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which was dismissed in 2018. The Supreme Court upheld the High Court order.

“Then, on the basis of High Court decision, the matter reached Rajgarh district court for execution. After 3 years of legal battle in Rajgarh court, the full amount along with interest, which is, Rs 48 lakh has been paid to Devi Lal. In this way, Devi Lal fought a legal battle for almost 27 years,” Advocate Sameer Saxena said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:24 PM IST